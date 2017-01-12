South Korean companies modernizing po...

South Korean companies modernizing power plant in Uzbekistan

Sunday Jan 8 Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Uzbekenergo State Joint Stock Company , which unites enterprises of Uzbekistan's power industry, and a consortium of contractors headed by Hyundai Engineering signed a contract for the delivery of equipment and construction of two combined-cycle gas turbine units at Takhiatash thermal power plant in the Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan , Uzbekenergo told Trend Jan. 5. In late December 2016, the consortium became the winner of the tender on construction project of the two combined-cycle gas turbine units with the capacity of 230-280 megawatts at the Takhiatash thermal power plant by offering $456.91 million.

Chicago, IL

