South Korean companies modernizing power plant in Uzbekistan
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Uzbekenergo State Joint Stock Company , which unites enterprises of Uzbekistan's power industry, and a consortium of contractors headed by Hyundai Engineering signed a contract for the delivery of equipment and construction of two combined-cycle gas turbine units at Takhiatash thermal power plant in the Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan , Uzbekenergo told Trend Jan. 5. In late December 2016, the consortium became the winner of the tender on construction project of the two combined-cycle gas turbine units with the capacity of 230-280 megawatts at the Takhiatash thermal power plant by offering $456.91 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no...
|Oct '16
|geo
|1
|Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|aaa
|2
|criteria for resident permit (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|ok guy
|3
|Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|kelvin
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC