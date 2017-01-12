Opera stars to perform in Baku

Opera stars to perform in Baku

Azerbaijan's State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater continues to familiarize Baku audience with world-famous opera and ballet starts. The theatre invited leading soloist of the State Academic Bolshoi Theatre Alisher Navoi, People's Artist of Uzbekistan, Ramiz Usmanov and leading soloist of the National Academic Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theatre of the Republic of Belarus Vladimir Gromov to perform in opera "La Boheme" by Giacomo Puccini on February 4, Trend Life reported.

