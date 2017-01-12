In 2016, Uzbekistan increased agricul...

In 2016, Uzbekistan increased agricultural production

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Agricultural Market

In Uzbekistan, the production volumes of goods and services in agriculture, forestry and fishing industry increased by 6.6% compared with 2015, declared the State Committee on statistics of the Republic of Uzbekistan on January 17. It is noted that the growth of agricultural production was caused by significant increase in the production of plant growing and livestock products. The share of agriculture, forestry and fishing industry in the structure of gross value added of the country totaled 17.6%, explained the State Committee.

Chicago, IL

