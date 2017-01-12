CPJ urges Uzbek president to lift med...

CPJ urges Uzbek president to lift media restrictions

A month after your inauguration as Uzbekistan's second president, we at the Committee to Protect Journalists are writing to urge you to reverse the repressive media policies of your predecessor, the late President Islam Karimov, and to dismantle damaging restrictions on the work of journalists in the country. During your campaign, you promised reforms to make the government more accountable to citizens.

