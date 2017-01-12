Chinese company to build solar power plant in Uzbekistan
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Uzbekenergo JSC, an energy company, which unites enterprises of Uzbekistan's power industry, and China's Zhuhai Singyes Green Building Technology Co. Ltd signed a contract worth $147 million for the design, construction and operation of a solar photovoltaic plant with capacity of 100 megawatts in Samarkand region of Uzbekistan, the country's energy company told Trend.
