Chinese company to build solar power ...

Chinese company to build solar power plant in Uzbekistan

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Uzbekenergo JSC, an energy company, which unites enterprises of Uzbekistan's power industry, and China's Zhuhai Singyes Green Building Technology Co. Ltd signed a contract worth $147 million for the design, construction and operation of a solar photovoltaic plant with capacity of 100 megawatts in Samarkand region of Uzbekistan, the country's energy company told Trend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no... Oct '16 geo 1
News Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15) Jul '15 aaa 2
criteria for resident permit (Aug '14) Feb '15 ok guy 3
Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11) Feb '15 kelvin 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,540 • Total comments across all topics: 278,240,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC