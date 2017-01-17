17:04 AFD and EU assist in modernization of waste management system of Samarkand city

A public meeting supported by the French Development Agency , the European Union and the Samarkand authorities took place in the city of Samarkand on January 19 to present a new project named "Modernization of municipal solid waste management," said the Delegation of the European Union in Uzbekistan. The meeting was attended by representatives of the local authorities and diplomatic corps, including Mr Olimjon Ochilov, Deputy Governor of the Samarkand Region for Industry, Entrepreneurship and Construction, Mr Akbar Shukurov, Mayor of Samarkand city, Mrs Violaine Billette de Villemeur, French Ambassador to Uzbekistan, and Mr Elbek Khodjaev, Project Manager at the European Union Delegation to Uzbekistan.

