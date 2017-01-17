17:04 AFD and EU assist in modernizat...

17:04 AFD and EU assist in modernization of waste management system of Samarkand city

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: AkiPress

A public meeting supported by the French Development Agency , the European Union and the Samarkand authorities took place in the city of Samarkand on January 19 to present a new project named "Modernization of municipal solid waste management," said the Delegation of the European Union in Uzbekistan. The meeting was attended by representatives of the local authorities and diplomatic corps, including Mr Olimjon Ochilov, Deputy Governor of the Samarkand Region for Industry, Entrepreneurship and Construction, Mr Akbar Shukurov, Mayor of Samarkand city, Mrs Violaine Billette de Villemeur, French Ambassador to Uzbekistan, and Mr Elbek Khodjaev, Project Manager at the European Union Delegation to Uzbekistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no... Oct '16 geo 1
News Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15) Jul '15 aaa 2
criteria for resident permit (Aug '14) Feb '15 ok guy 3
Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11) Feb '15 kelvin 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,497 • Total comments across all topics: 278,290,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC