12:59 Uzbekistan and Japan mark 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Uzbekistan and Japan, Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev exchanged congratulatory messages. "Your official visit to Uzbekistan in October 2015 was the most important event in the history of the Uzbek-Japanese relations and gave even greater dynamism to the further development of our relations in the political, trade-economic, financial-investment, technological, scientific and cultural-humanitarian spheres," Mirziyoyev recollected in his message.

Chicago, IL

