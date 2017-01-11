12:33 China, Uzbekistan archaeologist...

12:33 China, Uzbekistan archaeologists rewrite history of ancient Central Asia city

Significant findings have been made during excavation work by a joint team of archaeologists from China and Uzbekistan, an archaeology forum staged by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences announced Tuesday, reports Xinhua . Five excavations since 2012 have broadened the ruins' size from 500 by 800 meters to 2,100 by 1,300 meters, showing that just over 2,000 years ago Minggepa was not simply a provisional garrison fort for nomads, but a fully functional castle, the largest in the Fergana Valley.

