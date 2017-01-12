12:01 President of Belarus to visit U...

12:01 President of Belarus to visit Uzbekistan in February

Lukashenko has recently been in Uzbekistan, when he arrived in Samarkand to visit the first president Islam Karimov's grave in October 2016. Then he met with Prime Minister of the country Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

