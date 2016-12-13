Uzbekistan's new leader promises majo...

Uzbekistan's new leader promises major government reshuffle

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Uzbekistan's new president, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, took the oath of office on Wednesday pledging to protect the legacy of his veteran predecessor Islam Karimov but also signalled plans for a big shake-up of the government. Uzbekistan's Prime Minister and interim President Shavkat Mirziyoyev casts his ballot at a polling station during a presidential election in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, December 4, 2016.

