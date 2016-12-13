Uzbekistan to abolish visa regime for tourists
Uzbekistan will abolish visa regime for tourists from 15 countries and visitors over 55 years old from 12 countries from April 1, 2017, Uzbek newly elected President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's decree on "Measures ensuring the accelerated development of the tourism of the Republic of Uzbekistan" said. According to the decree, the visa regime will be abolished for the citizens of Australia, Austria, UK, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Canada, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Finland, Switzerland and Japan from April 1, 2017, who will arrive in Uzbekistan for tourism purposes for a period not exceeding 30 days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no...
|Oct '16
|geo
|1
|Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|aaa
|2
|criteria for resident permit (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|ok guy
|3
|Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|kelvin
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC