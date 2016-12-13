Uzbekistan to abolish visa regime for...

Uzbekistan to abolish visa regime for tourists

Read more: Trend

Uzbekistan will abolish visa regime for tourists from 15 countries and visitors over 55 years old from 12 countries from April 1, 2017, Uzbek newly elected President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's decree on "Measures ensuring the accelerated development of the tourism of the Republic of Uzbekistan" said. According to the decree, the visa regime will be abolished for the citizens of Australia, Austria, UK, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Canada, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Finland, Switzerland and Japan from April 1, 2017, who will arrive in Uzbekistan for tourism purposes for a period not exceeding 30 days.

