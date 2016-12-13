Uzbekistan: Officials Strive to Ease Hassles for Tourists
Ichan Kala, the walled historic inner town of the city of Khiva, is one of the popular destinations for tourists visiting Uzbekistan. This gigantic open-air museum, where one can wander the narrow streets of the ancient Silk Road town for hours, retains about 60 historic monuments and 250 old houses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurasiaNet.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no...
|Oct '16
|geo
|1
|Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|aaa
|2
|criteria for resident permit (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|ok guy
|3
|Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|kelvin
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC