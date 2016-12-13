Uzbekistan: Officials Strive to Ease ...

Uzbekistan: Officials Strive to Ease Hassles for Tourists

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: EurasiaNet

Ichan Kala, the walled historic inner town of the city of Khiva, is one of the popular destinations for tourists visiting Uzbekistan. This gigantic open-air museum, where one can wander the narrow streets of the ancient Silk Road town for hours, retains about 60 historic monuments and 250 old houses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurasiaNet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no... Oct '16 geo 1
News Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15) Jul '15 aaa 2
criteria for resident permit (Aug '14) Feb '15 ok guy 3
Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11) Feb '15 kelvin 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,275 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,485

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC