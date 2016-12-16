Uzbekistan: Free Long-Imprisoned Journalist
Prison authorities in Uzbekistan have placed Muhammad Bekjanov, one of the world's longest-imprisoned journalists, in solitary confinement, the Association for Human Rights in Central Asia , Freedom House, Human Rights Watch, International Partnership for Human Rights , the Norwegian Helsinki Committee, Reporters Without Borders , and the Uzbek-German Forum for Human Rights said today. Bekjanov, 62, has been in prison for 17 years, and the move could be a sign that the government is preparing to extend his prison term yet again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Humans Rights Watch.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no...
|Oct '16
|geo
|1
|Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|aaa
|2
|criteria for resident permit (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|ok guy
|3
|Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|kelvin
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC