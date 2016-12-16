Uzbekistan: Free Long-Imprisoned Journalist

Prison authorities in Uzbekistan have placed Muhammad Bekjanov, one of the world's longest-imprisoned journalists, in solitary confinement, the Association for Human Rights in Central Asia , Freedom House, Human Rights Watch, International Partnership for Human Rights , the Norwegian Helsinki Committee, Reporters Without Borders , and the Uzbek-German Forum for Human Rights said today. Bekjanov, 62, has been in prison for 17 years, and the move could be a sign that the government is preparing to extend his prison term yet again.

