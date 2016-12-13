Uzbekistan Announces International Co...

Uzbekistan Announces International Competition For Karimov Monument

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Weekday Magazine

Uzbek President-elect Shavkat Mirziyaev has signed a resolution announcing an international competition to erect a monument to his late predecessor Islam Karimov. Media reports in Uzbekistan said on December 7 that the resolution was signed on December 2, and carried its text.

Chicago, IL

