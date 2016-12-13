Uzbek president-elect takes Oath of Office
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan Mirza-Ulugbek Abdusalomov at a joint meeting of the Legislative Chamber and the Senate - upper and lower houses of the Uzbek Parliament, congratulated Mirziyoyev on his being elected the country's president. Members of the government of Uzbekistan and the CEC, heads of ministries and departments, as well as heads of diplomatic missions of foreign states and international organizations accredited in the country took part in the inauguration ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no...
|Oct '16
|geo
|1
|Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|aaa
|2
|criteria for resident permit (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|ok guy
|3
|Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|kelvin
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC