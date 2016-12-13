Uzbek president-elect takes Oath of O...

Uzbek president-elect takes Oath of Office

Tuesday Dec 13

Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan Mirza-Ulugbek Abdusalomov at a joint meeting of the Legislative Chamber and the Senate - upper and lower houses of the Uzbek Parliament, congratulated Mirziyoyev on his being elected the country's president. Members of the government of Uzbekistan and the CEC, heads of ministries and departments, as well as heads of diplomatic missions of foreign states and international organizations accredited in the country took part in the inauguration ceremony.

