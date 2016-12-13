Uzbek journalist in solitary confinement after 17 years in prison
Uzbek authorities should immediately release editor Muhammad Bekjanov and reporter Yusuf Ruzimuradov, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. Bekjanov's relatives today told CPJ that they learned that Bekjanov had been moved to solitary confinement.
