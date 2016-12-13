Urgent Action: Journalist At Risk Of ...

Urgent Action: Journalist At Risk Of Further Jail Time

Journalist Muhammad Bekzhanov, aged 62, who is scheduled to be released in January after spending more than 17 years in prison on politically motivated charges, has been put in a punishment cell. In Uzbekistan, this is the usual practice before the authorities arbitrarily extend prisoner's sentence.

Chicago, IL

