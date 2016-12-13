U.S. OSCE Envoy Condemns Punitive Actions Against Journalists In Central Asia

Speaking to RFE/RL on December 14, on the sidelines of 18th Central Asia Media Conference, organized in Vienna by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe , U.S. Ambassador to the OSCE Daniel Baer expressed concern about the Turkmen government's imprisonment of two RFE/RL journalists, while singling out the government's punishment of their family members for special censure. " Taking punitive measures against the families of journalists or activists is a practice that really is reserved for the most horrible regimes around the world ," Ambassador Baer said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.