U.S. OSCE Envoy Condemns Punitive Act...

U.S. OSCE Envoy Condemns Punitive Actions Against Journalists In Central Asia

Monday Dec 19

Speaking to RFE/RL on December 14, on the sidelines of 18th Central Asia Media Conference, organized in Vienna by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe , U.S. Ambassador to the OSCE Daniel Baer expressed concern about the Turkmen government's imprisonment of two RFE/RL journalists, while singling out the government's punishment of their family members for special censure. " Taking punitive measures against the families of journalists or activists is a practice that really is reserved for the most horrible regimes around the world ," Ambassador Baer said.

