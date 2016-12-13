The conqueror-king Kareena's son is n...

The conqueror-king Kareena's son is named after

When Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor-Khan decided to name their first-born Taimur, Syed Firdaus Ashraf delved into history to bring into focus the fierce warrior king who bore that name many centuries ago. IMAGE: The monument to Amir Timur, the 14th century conqueror and founder of the Timurid Empire, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Chicago, IL

