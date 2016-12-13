Regional energy security issues discussed in Ashgabat
The regional expert conference titled "25 years of Independence: Energy Security issues in Central Asia and Beyond" was held in Ashgabat, the Turkmen foreign ministry said. The conference was organized by the Turkmen foreign ministry with the support of the Office of the NATO Liaison Officer in Central Asia, the embassy of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Ashgabat, and the Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies, RUSI , the ministry said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no...
|Oct '16
|geo
|1
|Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|aaa
|2
|criteria for resident permit (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|ok guy
|3
|Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|kelvin
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC