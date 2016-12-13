Regional energy security issues discu...

Regional energy security issues discussed in Ashgabat

The regional expert conference titled "25 years of Independence: Energy Security issues in Central Asia and Beyond" was held in Ashgabat, the Turkmen foreign ministry said. The conference was organized by the Turkmen foreign ministry with the support of the Office of the NATO Liaison Officer in Central Asia, the embassy of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Ashgabat, and the Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies, RUSI , the ministry said.

