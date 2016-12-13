Press Releases: Secretary Kerry Meets...

Press Releases: Secretary Kerry Meets With Central Asian Foreign Ministers

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Kerry met today with four Central Asian foreign ministers on the margins of the OSCE Ministerial Meeting. Welcoming ministers from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, the Secretary regretted that the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan was unable to make it to Hamburg while noting the continued strong commitment by all five countries to the C5+1 diplomatic platform.

