Independence Day of Kazakhstan

Thursday Dec 15

Today, the people of Kazakhstan celebrate their country's Independence Day to mark the day in 1991 when the country declared its independence, following the collapse of the Soviet Union. Independence Day in the Republic of Kazakhstan is celebrated in grand fashion in the presidential palace.

