HM sends greetings to Uzbekistan, Gambia

Tuesday Dec 6

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said has sent a cable of congratulations to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the occasion of being elected as President for the Republic. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan has expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of success to President Mirziyoyev in leading the Uzbek people towards further progress and prosperity, and further progress to relations between the two countries.

