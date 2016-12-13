HM sends greetings to Uzbekistan, Gambia
Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said has sent a cable of congratulations to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the occasion of being elected as President for the Republic. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan has expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of success to President Mirziyoyev in leading the Uzbek people towards further progress and prosperity, and further progress to relations between the two countries.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no...
|Oct '16
|geo
|1
|Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|aaa
|2
|criteria for resident permit (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|ok guy
|3
|Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|kelvin
|19
