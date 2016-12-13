Cookery expert Stalik Khankishiyev's ...

Cookery expert Stalik Khankishiyev's books presented in Baku [PHOTO]

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Today.Az

Azerbaijani cookery expert, writer and photographer Stalik Khankishiyev has presented his books "Kazan, kulinarniy samouchitel" and "Plov, kulinarnoye issledovaniye" in Baku. Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event that took place at "Art Garden" Exhibition Hall, with the organizational support of the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no... Oct '16 geo 1
News Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15) Jul '15 aaa 2
criteria for resident permit (Aug '14) Feb '15 ok guy 3
Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11) Feb '15 kelvin 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,275 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,493

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC