Cookery expert Stalik Khankishiyev's books presented in Baku [PHOTO]
Azerbaijani cookery expert, writer and photographer Stalik Khankishiyev has presented his books "Kazan, kulinarniy samouchitel" and "Plov, kulinarnoye issledovaniye" in Baku. Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event that took place at "Art Garden" Exhibition Hall, with the organizational support of the Culture and Tourism Ministry.
