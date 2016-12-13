Assad's torture dungeons

Assad's torture dungeons

Tuesday Dec 20

IT WAS clear that Hamza Ali al-Khateeb had been tortured before he died. Returned to his family a month after he was arrested at a peaceful protest in April 2011, the 13-year-old boy's dead body was covered with cigarette burns and lacerations.

Chicago, IL

