Action Plan adopted in Kyzylorda to set the way forward for the Silk...

Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: World Heritage Centre News

An expert meeting for the preparation of the serial transnational World Heritage nomination "Silk Roads: Fergana - Syrdarya Corridor" took place in Kyzylorda on 14 November 2016, as follow-up to the Almaty Agreement adopted on 24-25 November 2015 during the Fourth Meeting of the Coordinating Committee on the World Heritage Serial Nomination of the Silk Roads held in Almaty . The aim of the Kyzylorda expert meeting was to set the way forward for the Silk Roads: Fergana-Syradarya Corridor World Heritage serial and transnational nomination.

Chicago, IL

