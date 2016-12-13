16:59 President Atambayev to visit Uz...

16:59 President Atambayev to visit Uzbekistan on Dec. 24

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: AkiPress

President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev will pay official visit to Uzbekistan on December 24, said the President's Foreign Affairs Spokesman Sapar Isakov during the press conference in Bishkek on Thursday. According to Isakov, the head of state will meet with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no... Oct '16 geo 1
News Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15) Jul '15 aaa 2
criteria for resident permit (Aug '14) Feb '15 ok guy 3
Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11) Feb '15 kelvin 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,262 • Total comments across all topics: 277,392,754

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC