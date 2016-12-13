16:59 President Atambayev to visit Uzbekistan on Dec. 24
President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev will pay official visit to Uzbekistan on December 24, said the President's Foreign Affairs Spokesman Sapar Isakov during the press conference in Bishkek on Thursday. According to Isakov, the head of state will meet with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
