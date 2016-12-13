16:11 Pakistan invites Uzbekistan to join CPEC

Pakistan on Friday formally invited land-locked Central Asian State Uzbekistan to join the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and has maintained that both the countries need to formulate a joint integrated strategy to exploit the potential of trade in the region, especially in view of CPEC, The News reports. Talking to visiting Deputy Prime Minister Uzbekistan, Ulugbek Rozikulv in a meeting at the PM House, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan-Uzbekistan Joint Business Council is needed to be established and the Joint Commission is to be revived.

