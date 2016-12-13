14:40 Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan to simpl...

14:40 Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan to simplify border crossing for their citizens

Tuesday Dec 27

The governments of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan agreed on simplification of border crossing for citizens of two countries, said Ambassador of Kazakhstan Erik Utembayev at the press conference in Tashkent. According to him, the sides are currently considering the works of border crossing points on the international highway, which connects Almaty and Termez.

Chicago, IL

