14:14 President Atambayev heads to Samarkand
The President will be joined on this visit by his spouse Raisa Atambayeva, Foreign Minister Erlan Abdyldayev, Chief of Foreign Policy Department, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan Daniyar Sydykov, Vice Prime Minister for Borders Jenish Razakov, President's advisor Kalykbek Sultanov.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no...
|Oct '16
|geo
|1
|Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|aaa
|2
|criteria for resident permit (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|ok guy
|3
|Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|kelvin
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC