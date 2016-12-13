13:54 Pakistan, Uzbekistan to establish business council

13:54 Pakistan, Uzbekistan to establi...

Pakistan, Uzbekistan to establish business council

Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan said on Thursday the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Joint Business Council will be established to increase cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries, reports dawn.com . The minister said this while chairing a meeting with an Uzbek delegation headed by Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ulugbek Rozukulov.

