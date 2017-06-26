WHO to recognize Sri Lankan President...

WHO to recognize Sri Lankan President, Health Minister at NCD conference

June 12, Colombo:

June 12, Colombo: The World Health Organization will present awards to Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne for their contribution to combat the Non-communicable diseases . The President, who was the Health Minister during the previous administration, and the current Health Minister will be awarded during the Global Conference on Non-communicable diseases organized by WHO in Montevideo, Uruguay from October 18 to 20 2017, Health Ministry sources said.

Chicago, IL

