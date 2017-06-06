Uruguay flooding displaces nearly 3,500 people
Uruguay's National Emergency System, or SINAE, said nearly 3,500 people are displaced after heavy rains caused flooding in the northern part of the country. SINAE on Monday said 1,957 people have been displaced in the Salto Department, 1,235 are displaced in Paysandu and 227 are displaced in the city of Bella Union, in Artigas -- all are in the northwest part of the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FIFA Arrests Follow US Charges Over World Socce... (May '15)
|May '15
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Uruguayan president: US must help ex-Guantanamo... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Le Duped
|4
|Making Money with International Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Buy a premium rate numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Guantanamo prisoners start new lives in Uruguay (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Tim
|24
|Recently released Guantanamo detainees seen in ... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Better DEAD than RED
|1
|US sends 6 prisoners from Guantanamo to Uruguay (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|John Grimbaldson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC