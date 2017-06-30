Lee's Jasso, Miedaner present in S. A...

Lee's Jasso, Miedaner present in S. America

Saturday Jun 17

Lee University professors Dr. Hermilo Jasso and Dr. Randall Miedaner recently presented at a university in Uruguay and a church in Argentina, during a global perspectives trip. Juan Jose Valcarce, dean of the School of Business at Universidad de la Empresa, is shown with Dr. Hermilo Jasso, and Dr. Randall Miedaner.

