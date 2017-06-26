LACNIC 27: Experts Highlight Growth o...

LACNIC 27: Experts Highlight Growth of Internet IPv6 Protocol in Latin America and the Caribbean

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay , June 7, 2017 PRNewswire HISPANIC PR WIRE The IPv6 protocol, key to the development and growth of the Internet, has reached considerable levels of deployment and traffic in the region over the past year, as IT leaders concluded at the LACNIC 27 event, which brought together more than 735 participants. The IPv6 protocol is the key not only to driving development of the Internet of Things in the region, but also constitutes a vital tool for connecting with 40% of the Latin Americans who still have no Internet, emphasized LACNIC President, Warder Maia.

