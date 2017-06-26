Floods in Uruguay send almost 6,000 f...

Floods in Uruguay send almost 6,000 fleeing homes

Monday Jun 12

Flooding in South America has forced almost 6,000 people to flee their homes along the Uruguay River, authorities said Monday. More than 5,700 people fled their homes in Uruguay along the major waterway, as well as along some creeks flowing into it, since flooding started on May 26, according to officials in the Uruguayan capital Montevideo.

