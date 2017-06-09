Ed Broking LatAm Appoints Hernandez a...

Ed Broking LatAm Appoints Hernandez as Chairman; de Freitas Named CEO

Friday Jun 9 Read more: Insurance Journal West

Ed, the London-based reinsurance, wholesale and specialty broker, announced the appointments of Mike Hernandez to the role of chairman and Agustin de Freitas as CEO of Ed Broking LatAm. They take up their roles with immediate effect.

