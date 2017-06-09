Ed Broking LatAm Appoints Hernandez as Chairman; de Freitas Named CEO
Ed, the London-based reinsurance, wholesale and specialty broker, announced the appointments of Mike Hernandez to the role of chairman and Agustin de Freitas as CEO of Ed Broking LatAm. They take up their roles with immediate effect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FIFA Arrests Follow US Charges Over World Socce... (May '15)
|May '15
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Uruguayan president: US must help ex-Guantanamo... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Le Duped
|4
|Making Money with International Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Buy a premium rate numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Guantanamo prisoners start new lives in Uruguay (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Tim
|24
|Recently released Guantanamo detainees seen in ... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Better DEAD than RED
|1
|US sends 6 prisoners from Guantanamo to Uruguay (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|John Grimbaldson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC