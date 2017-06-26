Azerbaijan blacklists Uruguayan lawye...

Azerbaijan blacklists Uruguayan lawyer over Karabakh visit

Tuesday Jun 20

Agencia Prensa Armenia  – The National Institution of Human Rights of Uruguay sent a letter to the Uruguayan Chancellor Rodolfo Nin Novoa expressing "concern" over the decision of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan to blacklist Dr. Oscar Lopez Goldaracena after his work as monitor in the last constitutional referendum in Artsakh .

