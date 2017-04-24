Wyndham Celebrates 200 Hotels In Lati...

Wyndham Celebrates 200 Hotels In Latin America And The Caribbean

Hotel giant Wyndham Hotel Group's rapidly mounting global presence hit a major milestone today, catapulting its presence in Latin America and the Caribbean to 200 hotels thanks to the highly anticipated openings of South America's first Wyndham Grand locations. The momentous achievement comes less than five years after Wyndham Hotel Group welcomed its 100th hotel in the region.

