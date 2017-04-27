EU-Mercosur deal closer than ever, sa...

EU-Mercosur deal closer than ever, say leaders of Uruguay, Spain

Uruguay's President Tabare Vazquez and Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy agreed on Wednesday that progress could be made for a free-trade agreement between the South American trade bloc Mercosur and the EU. In a joint press conference after their summit, Vazquez said that "the political conditions in both blocs today allow us to be truly optimistic."

