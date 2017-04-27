EU-Mercosur deal closer than ever, say leaders of Uruguay, Spain
Uruguay's President Tabare Vazquez and Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy agreed on Wednesday that progress could be made for a free-trade agreement between the South American trade bloc Mercosur and the EU. In a joint press conference after their summit, Vazquez said that "the political conditions in both blocs today allow us to be truly optimistic."
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FIFA Arrests Follow US Charges Over World Socce... (May '15)
|May '15
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Uruguayan president: US must help ex-Guantanamo... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Le Duped
|4
|Making Money with International Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Buy a premium rate numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Guantanamo prisoners start new lives in Uruguay (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Tim
|24
|Recently released Guantanamo detainees seen in ... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Better DEAD than RED
|1
|US sends 6 prisoners from Guantanamo to Uruguay (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|John Grimbaldson
|2
