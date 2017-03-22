Women facing renewed backlash

Women facing renewed backlash

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 11 Read more: Iol.co.za

The UN human rights office has launched a joint report with the AU and UN Women detailing the progress and challenges to women's struggle for human rights in Africa as the world marked International Women's Day . UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, on Tuesday warned that the women's movement around the world was facing a backlash that hurt both men and women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FIFA Arrests Follow US Charges Over World Socce... (May '15) May '15 Go Blue Forever 1
News Uruguayan president: US must help ex-Guantanamo... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Le Duped 4
Making Money with International Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Buy a premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
News Guantanamo prisoners start new lives in Uruguay (Dec '14) Dec '14 Tim 24
News Recently released Guantanamo detainees seen in ... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Better DEAD than RED 1
News US sends 6 prisoners from Guantanamo to Uruguay (Dec '14) Dec '14 John Grimbaldson 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,085 • Total comments across all topics: 279,746,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC