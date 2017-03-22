Uruguayan Jewish man remembered on fi...

Uruguayan Jewish man remembered on first anniversary of stabbing by Muslim convert

Tuesday Read more: Jewish Community Voice

Uruguayan Jews paid tribute to the memory of David Fremd, who was stabbed to death by a Muslim convert one year ago in the small town of Paysandu. Alexander Wajner, president of the Paysandu Jewish Community, said at Sunday's ceremony that the murder was "an anti-Semitic act" and called it senseless.

Chicago, IL

