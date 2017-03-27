UN chief calls for Haiti peacekeeping...

UN chief calls for Haiti peacekeeping mission to end Oct. 15

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this March 26, 2006, file photo, U.N. troops from Uruguay march during a transitional ceremony at the U.N. Spain base in Forte-Liberte, Haiti. Uruguay's president Tabare Vazquez said Monday, March 20, 2017, that his country is pulling its soldiers out of a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Haiti, where they have served since 2004.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FIFA Arrests Follow US Charges Over World Socce... (May '15) May '15 Go Blue Forever 1
News Uruguayan president: US must help ex-Guantanamo... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Le Duped 4
Making Money with International Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Buy a premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
News Guantanamo prisoners start new lives in Uruguay (Dec '14) Dec '14 Tim 24
News Recently released Guantanamo detainees seen in ... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Better DEAD than RED 1
News US sends 6 prisoners from Guantanamo to Uruguay (Dec '14) Dec '14 John Grimbaldson 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,322 • Total comments across all topics: 279,885,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC