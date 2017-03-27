UN chief calls for Haiti peacekeeping mission to end Oct. 15

In this March 26, 2006, file photo, U.N. troops from Uruguay march during a transitional ceremony at the U.N. Spain base in Forte-Liberte, Haiti. Uruguay's president Tabare Vazquez said Monday, March 20, 2017, that his country is pulling its soldiers out of a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Haiti, where they have served since 2004.

