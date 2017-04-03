Kosei Tanaka vs. Angel Acosta Finalized For May 20 in Nagoya
NAGOYA Kosei Tanaka will defend his WBO light flyweight title for the first time when he takes on Angel Acosta of Puerto Rico in May, his Hatanaka Boxing Gym announced Tuesday. The 21-year-old Tanaka will put his title on the line at Teva Ocean Arena in Nagoya on May 20, when he faces top-ranked challenger Acosta.
