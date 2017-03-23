Female prison officer slashed across ...

Female prison officer slashed across face, jaw and neck in brutal...

Monday Mar 13

The woman has been left with a three-inch gash below her left ear on the neck in what's described as "a pretty deep wound" A female prison officer has been slashed across the face, jaw and neck in a brutal attack using what may have been a Fray Bentos lid. She was given emergency first aid at the scene and was transferred to the Ulster Hospital for surgery this afternoon, Belfast Live reports.

Chicago, IL

