Uruguay to sell $2 bln in debt in 2017 as deficit concerns grow

Feb 1 Uruguay will sell $2.05 billion in debt in 2017, up from $1.7 billion last year, the Economy Ministry said in a report, as the country aims to balance its books after posting its sharpest fiscal deficit in years. The South American country's financing needs will total $2.97 billion, the report said.

