Uruguay seeks to advance FTA talks with China

22 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Uruguayan Foreign Minister Rodolfo Nin Novoa confirmed Thursday that his country hopes to press ahead with negotiations for a free trade agreement with China and would ask the Southern Common Market to consider it. "We are absolutely convinced and committed" that "if China wants the treaty, we will do it and the parliament will approve it," the minister said after a meeting in the Senate, where results of President Tabare Vazquez's official visit to China in October 2016 were discussed.

Chicago, IL

