Taste Test: Set the Bar, Lord Street,...

Taste Test: Set the Bar, Lord Street, Wrexham

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Flintshire Standard

The Lord Street bistro was visited during the North East Wales Legendary Pie Challenge in which 16 eateries from across Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham vied for the title of producing the best pie, using ingredients that told the best tale about their town or business. I was among the mystery diners trying out Set the Bar's 'Albert's Fray Bentos', a meal which turned out to be owner Fern Evans' personal tribute to her late father.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Flintshire Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FIFA Arrests Follow US Charges Over World Socce... (May '15) May '15 Go Blue Forever 1
News Uruguayan president: US must help ex-Guantanamo... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Le Duped 4
Making Money with International Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Buy a premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
News Guantanamo prisoners start new lives in Uruguay (Dec '14) Dec '14 Tim 24
News Recently released Guantanamo detainees seen in ... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Better DEAD than RED 1
News US sends 6 prisoners from Guantanamo to Uruguay (Dec '14) Dec '14 John Grimbaldson 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,190 • Total comments across all topics: 279,129,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC