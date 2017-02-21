Taste Test: Set the Bar, Lord Street, Wrexham
The Lord Street bistro was visited during the North East Wales Legendary Pie Challenge in which 16 eateries from across Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham vied for the title of producing the best pie, using ingredients that told the best tale about their town or business. I was among the mystery diners trying out Set the Bar's 'Albert's Fray Bentos', a meal which turned out to be owner Fern Evans' personal tribute to her late father.
