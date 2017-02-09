Cannabis Stock News: Icc (TSX Venture: $Icc) Provides Operational...

February 10, 2017 ICC International Cannabis Corporation is pleased to announce that it has successfully transitioned its recreational cannabis production facility to a new 70,565 square foot state-of-the-art greenhouse located in Montevideo, Uruguay. The relocation is part of the Company's ramp-up in recreational cannabis production and a total of 5,000 plants and 3,500 cuttings have been moved to our new facility.

