Brazilian Foreign Minister Jos Serra submits resignation
Brazilian Foreign Minister Jos Serra handed in his resignation to President Michel Temer on Wednesday, citing health reasons, Temer's office said in a statement. Serra, a former presidential candidate, said his health condition did not allow him to withstand the travel required by the job.
