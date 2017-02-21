Brazilian Foreign Minister Jos ©...

Brazilian Foreign Minister Jos Serra submits resignation

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Buenos Aires Herald

Brazilian Foreign Minister Jos Serra handed in his resignation to President Michel Temer on Wednesday, citing health reasons, Temer's office said in a statement. Serra, a former presidential candidate, said his health condition did not allow him to withstand the travel required by the job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Buenos Aires Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FIFA Arrests Follow US Charges Over World Socce... (May '15) May '15 Go Blue Forever 1
News Uruguayan president: US must help ex-Guantanamo... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Le Duped 4
Making Money with International Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
Buy a premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
News Guantanamo prisoners start new lives in Uruguay (Dec '14) Dec '14 Tim 24
News Recently released Guantanamo detainees seen in ... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Better DEAD than RED 1
News US sends 6 prisoners from Guantanamo to Uruguay (Dec '14) Dec '14 John Grimbaldson 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,190 • Total comments across all topics: 279,129,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC